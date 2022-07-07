Country Trust Bank Has $139,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

