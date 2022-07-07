Country Trust Bank Sells 739 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

