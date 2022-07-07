Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $61.38 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $873,068. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.