Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $873,068 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

