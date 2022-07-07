Covalent Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

