Cowen Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

