Craig Hallum Trims DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Target Price to $12.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
