Craig Hallum Trims DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Target Price to $12.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.28.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.