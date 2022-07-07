Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 1.4%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

