Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

