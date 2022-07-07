CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in CSX by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CSX by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 111,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

