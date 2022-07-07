Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

