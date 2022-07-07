CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 7.8%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 8,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,081,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CVR Energy by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,605,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

