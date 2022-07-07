CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.84. 58,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,344. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

