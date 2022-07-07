Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. Cyren shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 270,697 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Cyren alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.