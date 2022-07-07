Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $200,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

