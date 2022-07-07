Darwinia Commitment Token Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $401,087.48 and $3,900.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.15 or 0.00049750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 94,024 coins and its circulating supply is 39,513 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

