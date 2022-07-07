Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target Raised to €200.00

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($206.25) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $130.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

