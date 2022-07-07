DATx (DATX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DATx (DATX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $9,840.17 and approximately $2,119.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,713.62 or 1.00008176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

