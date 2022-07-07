Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $187,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,461,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 510,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

