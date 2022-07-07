Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $187,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,461,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 510,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.