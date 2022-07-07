DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,278.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $102,398.41 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007654 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004756 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

