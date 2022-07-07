Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

DE traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,001. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

