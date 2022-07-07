DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $65,218.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.77 or 1.00013909 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

