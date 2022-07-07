Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE DELL opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

