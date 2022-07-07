Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 9.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 312,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,126,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

