DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.62 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.