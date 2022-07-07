Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 67401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock has a market cap of C$355.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.33.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

