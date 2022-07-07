Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 97,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,556,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.
A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.