Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 97,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,556,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

