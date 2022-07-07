DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $48.02 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $48.02 million and $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00211980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.