Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Lifted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

