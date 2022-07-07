Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 366,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,272. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

