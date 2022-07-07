DMG Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DMG Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,482,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

