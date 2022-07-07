DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,377.43

DMScript (DMST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $21,377.43 and $23.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

