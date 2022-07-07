Dogey-Inu Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $6,193.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,973,298,724,912 coins and its circulating supply is 427,971,384,790,881 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

