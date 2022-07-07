Don-key Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $157,513.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $870,017.16 and approximately $157,513.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00245107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

