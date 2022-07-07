Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.70. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,928,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

