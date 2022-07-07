Drax Group’s (DRX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 591 ($7.16) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).

LON DRX traded up GBX 47 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting GBX 671.50 ($8.13). 1,015,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 707.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 685.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,165.38. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24).

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($293,896.83).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

