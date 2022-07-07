Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 9.8% Higher

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.77. 19,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,285,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.