Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 9.8% Higher

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.77. 19,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,285,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
