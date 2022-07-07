Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.77. 19,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,285,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.