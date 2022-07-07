Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.77. 19,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,285,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.