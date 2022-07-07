Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.05. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 23,600 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,555. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.