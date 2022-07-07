Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 60400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

