Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

