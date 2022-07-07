Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EVF opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

