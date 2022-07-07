Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE EVF opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
