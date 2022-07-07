eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,041 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.47% of eBay worth $158,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

