EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $328,809.10 and $24.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,489.28 or 0.99881274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

