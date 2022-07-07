EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.