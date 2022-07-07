Egoras Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734,716.00 (EGR)

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 840.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

About Egoras

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egoras is egoras.com

