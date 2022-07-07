Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,934,000 after acquiring an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

