Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 114,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 178,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Lutes acquired 41,267 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,495.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

