Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.4% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.41.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $332.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.