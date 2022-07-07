Elitium (EUM) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003803 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $372,353.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,596.83 or 0.99924143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

